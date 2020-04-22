Thanks to the horde of flagship phones and their increasing prices, Motorola decided to water down its popular Moto Z-lineup with mid-range specs. The company hasn’t launched a flagship phone in years and that changes today with the Motorola Edge+. This is a fresh attempt at building a well-rounded and feature-packed flagship phone, complete with a modern display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, a high-megapixel camera, and wireless charging.

Motorola Edge+: Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, you will definitely get some OnePlus 8-like vibes from the latest Motorola Edge devices. Motorola Edge+ includes a curved display with a punch-hole on the front and a quad-camera module on the rear. The fingerprint sensor sits under the display and you also get a 3.5mm headphone jack onboard.

Motorola Edge+ features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio (yeah, the new Moto phones are still tall) and 90Hz refresh rate. There’s a punch-hole cutout on the top left and it houses a 25MP selfie snapper.

The display is curved at both edges to give the phone a more modern, immersive feel. But that’s not all. Motorola Edge+ also packs in a few extra software features to give the curved display that extra oomph. You can tap on the curved edges to access your favorite apps, enable virtual shoulder buttons while gaming, and the edges light up when a notification or call comes in.

Under the hood, Motorola Edge+ is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. There’s also a huge 5,000mAh battery on board, along with 18W wired and 15W wireless charging. Yeah, Motorola Edge+ brings along wireless charging support as well, making a well-rounded flagship phone.

Let’s talk about the camera next. In line with the myriad of rumors, Motorola Edge+ has brought a 108MP primary camera (previously seen on Galaxy S20 and Mi Mix Alpha) in tow. There’s also an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 16MP ultra-wide lens with a 117-degree FOV, and a TOF (time-of-flight) sensor. The ultra-wide lens is also capable of capturing macro shots while the primary camera lets you shoot up to 6K videos as well.

Motorola Edge: Specs and Features

The company has also launched a mid-range 5G phone, the Motorola Edge, alongside its newest flagship. It retains the same design and display elements, including curved edges and a 90Hz refresh rate. However, you will notice some key differences under the hood and in the camera department when compared to the Plus variant.

Motorola Edge is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset from Qualcomm, paired with just 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as opposed to the 12GB+256GB configuration of the Edge+. There’s 5G support on board as well but the device only supports sub-6GHz frequencies and not mmWave ones.

In the optics department, Motorola Edge features a quad-camera array with a 64MP primary camera. There’s also an 8MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, a 16MP ultra-wide camera with 117-degree FOV, and a TOF sensor.

Finally, Motorola Edge features a smaller 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. There’s no wireless charging on board here but this smartphone has shaped up to be a pretty darn good mid-range offering.

Price and Availability

As some of you may already know, Motorola is all set to take on the other true flagships from the likes of Samsung and OnePlus. So, Motorola Edge+ has been priced at $999 (around Rs. 76,500) in the US and comes in two attractive colorways, namely Thunder Grey and Smoky Sangria. It will go on sale (via The Verge) from 14th May exclusively on Verizon.

The regular Motorola Edge, on the other hand, does not have a price tag or availability date just yet. It will go on sale later this summer in two colorways – Midnight Magenta and Solar Black.