Motorola has been rumored to be working on a flagship smartphone for quite some time now. We’ve seen numerous leaks of a Motorola phone with a waterfall display over the past few months. Now, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Motorola confirmed the upcoming launch of its new flagship smartphone on April 22.

The official Motorola US account on Twitter shared a video teaser for the upcoming new flagship phone(s) last night. These are rumored to be the Motorola Edge+ and Edge, and were first expected to be unveiled at MWC 2020 back in February. The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown have also forced Motorola to hold an online event next week to finally take the wraps off both the smartphones.

Taking a quick look at the rumored specs, Motorola Edge+ is expected to feature a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340×1080 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. You can easily see in the video teaser that Edge+ will feature a display curved at both edges.

Motorola Edge+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s rumored to be a 5,000mAh battery and almost stock Android 10 onboard as well.

motorola edge+ flagship phone

The cameras will most likely be the highlight of the Motorola Edge+ and that’s thanks to a 108MP primary sensor on the rear. The triple camera system will also include a 16MP ultra-wide and 8MP telephoto lens to round up the kitty. The punch-hole cutout on the front will be home to a 25MP selfie shooter, as per the leaks.

This smartphone is rumored to be accompanied by a low-end Edge variant (minus the plus) that will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 chipset. This means the Motorola Edge series will have 5G connectivity onboard. The non-Plus variant is rumored to feature the same design but slightly watered-down specs.

Motorola Edge series will initially launch in the US. There’s currently no word of an India launch but we can expect it to arrive in the country in a couple of months. It will take on OnePlus 8 and Realme X50 Pro in the sub-Rs. 40,000 segment.

Featured Image Courtesy: Twitter/evleaks