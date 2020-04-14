Motorola has been rumored to be working on a flagship smartphone for quite some time now. We’ve seen numerous leaks of a Motorola phone with a waterfall display over the past few months. Now, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Motorola confirmed the upcoming launch of its new flagship smartphone on April 22.

The official Motorola US account on Twitter shared a video teaser for the upcoming new flagship phone(s) last night. These are rumored to be the Motorola Edge+ and Edge, and were first expected to be unveiled at MWC 2020 back in February. The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown have also forced Motorola to hold an online event next week to finally take the wraps off both the smartphones.

It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/jH2NcdBTxG — motorolaus (@MotorolaUS) April 13, 2020

Taking a quick look at the rumored specs, Motorola Edge+ is expected to feature a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340×1080 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. You can easily see in the video teaser that Edge+ will feature a display curved at both edges.

Motorola Edge+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s rumored to be a 5,000mAh battery and almost stock Android 10 onboard as well.

The cameras will most likely be the highlight of the Motorola Edge+ and that’s thanks to a 108MP primary sensor on the rear. The triple camera system will also include a 16MP ultra-wide and 8MP telephoto lens to round up the kitty. The punch-hole cutout on the front will be home to a 25MP selfie shooter, as per the leaks.

This smartphone is rumored to be accompanied by a low-end Edge variant (minus the plus) that will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 chipset. This means the Motorola Edge series will have 5G connectivity onboard. The non-Plus variant is rumored to feature the same design but slightly watered-down specs.

Motorola Edge series will initially launch in the US. There’s currently no word of an India launch but we can expect it to arrive in the country in a couple of months. It will take on OnePlus 8 and Realme X50 Pro in the sub-Rs. 40,000 segment.

Featured Image Courtesy: Twitter/evleaks