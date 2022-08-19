Home News Motorola Edge (2022) Is the First to Have MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC
motorola edge 2022 launched

Motorola Edge (2022) Is the First to Have MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC

author-Vanshika MalhotraVanshika Malhotra -
motorola edge 2022 launched

Motorola’s launch pattern isn’t unknown; it launches a lot of phones, mostly, affordable ones. But, there’s a fair share of flagships and mid-rangers too. After introducing the high-end Moto Razr 2022 and the Moto X30 Pro, the company has now launched the new mid-ranger, the Motorola Edge (2022). And this is the first one to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset, introduced a few months ago. Have a look at what all it features.

Motorola Edge (2022): Specs and Features

The Motorola Edge (2022) doesn’t bring forward a new look and highly resembles any other Moto G phone. There are vertically-arranged rear cameras and a center-placed punch-hole screen. It comes in a Mineral Gray color.

motorola edge 2022

The 6.6-inch screen is OLED in nature and supports a 144Hz refresh rate, which still hasn’t become mainstream these days. It also supports a Full HD+ screen resolution, HDR10+, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 10-bit DCI-P3 color gamut.

It has the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset onboard, which is the first from Motorola to support mmWave 5G and Sub-6GHz 5G bands to deliver up to 53% faster 5G experience. There’s support for up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The new Motorola Edge has a highly used camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with OIS and Omni PDAF, a 13MP ultra-wide lens that also doubles as a macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s a 32MP front snapper too. You get to try features like Dual Capture, Instant Night Vision, Super Slow Motion, and more.

The phone gets its juice from a decent enough 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging. It is said to last up to 2 days on a single charge. The device runs near-stock Android 12.

Other noteworthy details include support for an in-display fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos, 2 stereo speakers, USB Type-C, NFC support, and an IP52 rating. The 3.5mm audio jack is missing, though.

Price and Availability

The Motorola Edge (2022) will be available for $499 (~ Rs 39,700) in the US for a limited time and will be initially sold via T-Mobile in the coming weeks. It will then be available via carriers like Verizon, AT&T, Spectrum Mobile, US Cellular, and Visible.

Once the limited-period offer ends, it will retail at $599 (~ Rs 47,700). There’s no word on its availability in other regions, including India.

Leave a Reply