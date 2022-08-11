Moto Razr 2022 Foldable Goes Official; Check out the Specs and Price Here!

After canceling its flagship launch event last week, Motorola has today unveiled its first-ever flagship foldable phone in China. Dubbed the Moto Razr 2022, this smartphone features Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line chipset, a premium build, 50MP cameras, and more of what we’ve come to expect from flagships. That said, let’s look at Moto Razr 2022 specifications before moving to the price and availability details.

Moto Razr 2022 Launched: Specs & Features

Starting with the design, Motorola has finally ditched the large chin we saw on the original Razr and Razr 5G in the past. The company has now chosen to include a larger 6.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED panel on the Moto Razr 2022. This display supports a 144Hz refresh rate, 2400×1080p resolution, 10-bit color, and HDR10+ support. Also, as you might have noticed, this foldable beats the Z Flip 4 and offers the highest refresh rate on a foldable screen yet.

Another important aspect of a foldable phone is the hinge, and well, Motorola has reworked the hinge design to offer a gapless foldable design to its users. Thanks to this design, the display is folded in a teardrop shape when you close the phone, thus, also helping minimize the crease. Moreover, much like Samsung’s Flex Mode, the Moto Razr 2022 can now also be seated on the table in a half position. And this can be used for multitasking, clicking pictures and timelapse videos in tripod mode, and more.

That’s not all. There’s one aspect where the Moto Razr 2022 trumps the Z Flip 4 big-time, and that’s the outer display. While the Z Flip 4 includes a measly 1.9-inch panel next to the cameras, Motorola offers a larger 2.7-inch cover display that’s way more useful. This is an AMOLED panel with an 800 x 573p resolution, which lets you swipe between 9 different widget panels. They show weather, fitness goals, camera, notifications and calls, and more. You can even access certain apps and text using the cover display instead of opening the phone again and again.

Next up, Motorola has gotten serious about its foldable endeavor and made a true flagship phone. The Razr foldable is no longer powered by a mid-range Qualcomm SoC (Snapdragon 765G on OG Moto Razr). Instead, the Moto Razr 2022 is backed by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. You also have a 3,500mAh battery, which is measly and likely to cause battery life issues, with 33W fast-charging support here. The device runs Android 12 out of the box.

Finally, let’s talk about the cameras as there’s an upgrade on this front as well. The dual-camera system on the outside includes a primary 50MP sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide camera with a 121-degree FOV. The latter also allows you to click macro images at 2.8cm, which is okay. The center-placed punch-hole on the interior features a 32MP sensor.

Price and Availability

Moto Razr 2022 has been priced starting at CNY 5,999 (~Rs 70,500) for the 8GB+128GB base variant in China. Offering a larger cover display, flagship performance, and a 50MP dual-camera setup, Motorola massively undercuts the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which launched at CNY 8,499 in China. There is currently no word on whether the Razr 2022 will find its way to India. So stay tuned for more information.