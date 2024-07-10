Motorola G85 with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Launched to Rival CMF Phone 1

The Motorola G85 has gone official in India as the brand’s latest budget smartphone offering. It arrives with the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, a 120Hz pOLED display, and some impressive camera specifications too. We have all the details, alongside the official pricing, so let’s dive right into it all!

Motorola G85 Specifications

Talking about the display first, the Moto G85 flaunts a 10-bit LTPS 6.67-inch pOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. This display is backed by a peak brightness of 1600 nits, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, and a pixel density of 395 PPI. In addition, the panel also brings a normal touch sampling rate of 240Hz and a game touch sampling rate of 360Hz.

As for the design, the phone comes with dimensions of 161.91 x 73.06 x 7.59mm and weighs around 172 g. It also comes with an IP52 rating.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the 6nm Qualcomm SD 6s Gen 3 SoC. This processor is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 14-based MyUX. The software is backed by 1 year of a major OS update and 3 years of security patches. Motorola has also made it Smart Connect compatible.

In terms of optics, the Motorola G85 features a 50MP Sony LYT 600 with OIS at the helm. The secondary sensor is an 8MP ultra-wide. At the front, there’s a 32MP selfie shooter. As for videos, the rear setup can capture up to 1080p 60FPS.

The Moto G85 packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, it sports 12 5GB bands, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 6 among others.

Motorola G85 Price in India and Availability

The newly launched Motorola G85 starts at Rs 17,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The top 12GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999. When it comes to availability, the device will go on its first sale on July 16 at 12 PM via Flipkart.

The phone also comes in the Cobalt Blue, Olive Green, and Urban Grey color options. It will also be up for grabs through motorola.in, and partner retail stores. In terms of offers, there’s an instant Rs 1,000 off that consumers can make use of.