MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Is the Company’s First-Ever mmWave 5G SoC

After announcing the Dimensity 8000 and 8100 5G SoCs earlier this year, MediaTek has now launched a new mobile chipset under its Dimensity 1000 series called the MediaTek Dimensity 1050. It is the company’s first mmWave 5G chipset to deliver high-speed and reliable 5G internet. The company has also introduced the Dimensity 930 and Helio G99 chipsets alongside. Check out the details below.

MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Details

The MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC is a 5G chipset based on TSMC’s 6nm architecture. It is an octa-core processor, including two ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.5GHz. It also has an integrated ARM Mali-G610 MC3 GPU and support for up to LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Now, coming to the highlight of the chipset, the Dimensity 1050 comes as the company’s first-ever 5G chipset that combines both mmWave and Sub-6GHz 5G to deliver up to 53% faster 5G experience on smartphones compared to LTE + mmWave. The 5G mmWave, for those unaware, operates at 6GHz or higher spectrum to deliver the fastest 5G speeds to users.

However, despite its higher speeds, the 5G mmWave is unreliable as compared to the Sub-6GHz spectrum when it comes to the range or building-penetration capabilities.

“The Dimensity 1050, and its combination of sub-6GHz and mmWave technologies, will deliver end-to-end 5G experiences, uninterrupted connectivity, and superior power efficiency to meet everyday user demands,” CH Chen, the Deputy GM of Wireless Communications Business at MediaTek, said in a statement.

Other than these, the Dimensity 1050 SoC supports the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth version 5.2 technologies. It comes with the company’s in-house MediaTek APU 550 to support AI-backed camera features. The chipset also supports MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technology, up to 108MP cameras, displays with up to 144Hz refresh rate, and more.

MediaTek Dimensity 930, Helio G99 Details

Apart from the Dimensity 1050 SoC, MediaTek has added two new chipsets in the form of the Dimensity 930 and the Helio G99. The Dimensity 930 SoC comes with 2CC-CA technology, backed by mixed duplex FDD+TDD to deliver higher speeds and more coverage. The chipset comes with support for the company’s MiraVision HDR video playback, HDR 10+, and displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, it supports MediaTek’s HyperEngine 3.0 Lite gaming technology to deliver lower latency and maximized battery life.

As for the new Helio G99 processor, the chipset is designed to deliver a high-performance gaming experience on 4G networks with higher throughput rates and improved power efficiency by up to 30%. It comes as a successor to the Helio G96 SoC and should be an attractive option for budget-focused gaming smartphones.

As for the availability, smartphones powered by the MediaTek 1050 and the Helio G99 SoCs will be launching sometime during the third quarter of 2022. Smartphones with the Dimensity 930, on the other hand, will be available in Q2 2022. Although, it is currently unknown which OEMs will be the first ones to release smartphones with the new MediaTek chipsets in the market. So, stay tuned for further updates, and let us know your thoughts on the new Dimensity chipset in the comments below.