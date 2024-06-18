Moto Edge 50 Ultra Launched in India at a Whopping Rs 59,999

It has been raining Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 phones lately. From the POCO F6 to the Realme GT 6 and Xiaomi 14 Civi, India has been getting a bunch of them. Now, the Motorola Moto Edge 50 Ultra has gone official with the processor. This is the third device from the Edge 50 series, after the Edge 50 Fusion and Edge 50 Pro. Anyway, we have the full list of specifications of the Edge 50 Ultra alongside the pricing of the phone. So, without any further ado, let’s get right into it!

Moto Edge 50 Ultra Specifications

Starting off with the display, the Edge 50 Ultra features a 6.7-inch 1.5K (2712 x 1220 pixels) pOLED display. The display is backed by a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, DC Dimming, and a peak 2,800 nits brightness.

The pixel density is that of 446PPI and on top, there’s Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Also, the phone weighs 197 grams. There’s also a dual stereo speaker setup tuned by Dolby Atmos. You also get to see a triple microphone setup on the phone.

Under the hood, there’s, of course, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. The processor is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Out of the box, the device runs on Android 14-based Hello UI, which is Moto’s latest skin.

As for optics, the Edge 50 Ultra features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS at the helm. The primary sensor is backed by a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 64MP telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom and OIS.

The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery unit paired with 125W fast charging support. There’s also support for 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Connectivity options include Dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 17 5G bands, GPS, AGPS, Glonass and Galileo.

Moto Edge 50 Ultra Price and Availability

The Moto Edge 50 Ultra’s price in India has been set at Rs 59,999 for the single 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage variant. The handset is available in the Nordic Wood, Peach Fuzz, and Forest Grey color options. Bank offers include a special early bird offer of Rs 5,000 off alongside a couple of no-cost EMI options, which bring down the price to Rs 49,999.

What do you think of Motorola’s latest offering? Do let me know in the comments down below!