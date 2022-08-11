Moto X30 Pro Debuts as the World’s First 200MP Camera Phone

Motorola has unveiled its flagship smartphone, the Moto X30 Pro, alongside the Razr 2022 foldable, in China today. As we can already tell from the title, Moto X30 Pro will go down in history as the first smartphone to launch with a 200-megapixel camera. Also, it checks all the other boxes required to deliver a premium experience, so let’s first look at the complete specs sheet.

Moto X30 Pro Launched: Specs & Features

Starting with the highlight of this smartphone, the triple camera setup on the rear. Moto X30 Pro comes equipped with a 200MP primary camera, which is based on the Samsung HP1 sensor launched last year. It is a 1/1.22″ sensor, 2.56µm effective pixel size, and supports 16-in-1 binning to capture 12.5MP photos. The primary camera has up to 8K @ 30FPS video recording and OIS support.

The 200MP camera is supported by two other cameras: a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a 117-degree FOV and 2.5cm macro support and a 12MP telephoto camera backed by the Sony IMX663 sensor and supports 2x optical zoom. Moreover, you get a velvet AG glass back panel with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Turning our attention to the front, you get a 6.67-inch FullHD+ curved OLED panel that supports a 144Hz refresh rate on the Moto X30 Pro. The display here has a 2400 x 1080p resolution, 1500Hz instant touch sampling rate, and support for 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR 10+. Moreover, it can go up to 1250 nits in terms of peak brightness, which is great.

You will also find an in-display fingerprint sensor and a center-placed 60MP punch-hole selfie camera on the front. The Moto X30 Pro packs a punch when it comes to performance, thanks to the top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood. The company has baked an 11-dimensional VC cooling system with a 19,371 sg. mm cooling area, so you can enjoy gaming on this device without any hiccups.

The chipset here is coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. Also, the phone gets its juice from a modest 4,610mAh battery unit, which supports 125W wired charging. Moto claims that 125W can charge the X30 Pro from 0 to 100% in under 19 minutes. Furthermore, the device supports 50W fast wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging, which is amazing.

Price and Availability

The Moto X30 Pro has been priced starting at CNY 3,699 (~Rs 43,600) in China. Check out the prices for all the three configurations here:

8GB+128GB: CNY 3,699 (~Rs 43,600)

12GB+256GB: CNY 4,199 (~Rs 49,500)

12GB+512GB: CNY 4,499 (~Rs 53,000)

The device comes in two colorways, namely Ink Black and Clear White, and will be up for sale today in China. There is currently no word on the global availability of the X30 Pro, so stay tuned for more information.