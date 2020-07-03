Xiaomi has made its ‘Security’ app available on the Play Store to decouple security-related features from full system updates. The app, which comes pre-installed on all Xiaomi devices, brings features like app lock, junk cleaner and battery saver. It also scans smartphones for system security and can limit mobile data usage on metered connections. It’s availability on the Play Store will now enable the company to push security updates independent of Android updates.

Xiaomi hasn’t always been the fastest out the gate in delivering system updates to its phones and tablets. However, making the Security app available on the Play Store is certainly a step in the right direction. Do note that the app is still only available on the company’s own devices. So you’ll need a Mi, Redmi or Poco smartphone to be able to install it.

On its Play Store listing page, Xiaomi describes the app as “an integral part of the MIUI eco-system”. According to the company: “Security contains a powerful set of protection and optimization tools. App lock, Data usage, Security scan, Cleaner, Battery saver, Blocklist, and many other features will keep your phone fast and secure”.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has been rolling out MIUI 12 beta builds to a number of smartphones globally. It brings a bunch of cool new features, including a completely new UI, themes and full-screen gestures. It also comes with a revamped camera UI. The MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program is now live for a whole bunch of Xiaomi smartphones, including the Poco F1, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Note 7, Note 7S and Note 7 Pro. The program went live for the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro back in May.