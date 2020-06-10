Xiaomi has announced the MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program for a whole bunch of its smartphones in India. The list of devices include the Poco F1, as well as the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Note 7S and Note 7 Pro. The program went live for the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro early last month.

To be able to take part, one should be an active member of the Mi Community in India. In an official blog post, the company said that users must update their devices to the latest available builds before applying. Users must also agree not to post anything related to the test on Social Media. One also needs to have a thorough knowledge of MIUI, as well as Fastboot flashing and bootloader unlocking, to qualify.

The recruitment is open to all users with the aforementioned devices, but Xiaomi says there are limited slots. In case you’re interested, you can fill in this Google form and join this Telegram group by 9PM IST on June 16. Selection will be happen on a first-come, first-serve basis. Selected users will be added to a separate Telegram group, where they will receive further instructions.

It is worth noting here that both the Redmi Note 8 Pro and POCO F1 already run on Android 10, albeit, with MIUI 11. The new software is now expected to bring Android 10 to the rest of the devices. MIUI 12 brings a bunch of cool new features, including a completely new UI, themes and full-screen gestures. It also comes with a revamped camera UI. Either way, you can learn more about the MIUI 12 pilot program by hitting up the official Mi Community Forum.