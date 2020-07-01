Xiaomi is apparently working on a new ‘paper’ mode to add to its display settings in MIUI 12. The option, which is yet to go live, will reportedly be part of an ‘enhanced Reading Mode’ in the next-gen custom Xiaomi ROM. It is said to add a paper-like texture to the display to further reduce eye-strain as compared to regular night mode. The new setting was found in the MIUI 12 China beta ROM released June 30 (v20.6.30). It was first reported by Polish blog, MIUI Polska, run by XDA Senior Member, kacskrz.

As per the report, the ‘Paper’ option will be available in MIUI 12’s Reading Mode settings. It will apparently add a “coarse paper-like texture” to all elements on the screen, making it look like an e-ink display. There’s no more information on the upcoming feature for now. However, we hope to get more information sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, the Paper option will apparently not be the only change to the Reading Mode in MIUI 12. Xiaomi is also reportedly adding three new options to adjust the display’s color temperature in its next-gen custom Android ROM. According to the report, the new options are ‘Full Colors’, ‘Light Colors’ and ‘Black and White’.

While the first option will have no reduction in color saturation apart from the regular yellow overlay in Reading mode, the second option will bring faded colors similar to the ‘Chromatic’ reading mode in OnePlus’ OxygenOS. The Black and White option is self-explanatory.

None of the aforementioned features are live in the latest MIUI build. There’s no word from Xiaomi either about when they might start rolling out. That said, let’s hope that we don’t have to wait too long for these to be available in Xiaomi devices.