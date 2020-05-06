Xiaomi took the wraps off its new Android skin, MIUI 12, earlier last month in China. It brings along a much cleaner UI, bolstered privacy, floating window, health features, and a lot more. You can read about all the new features right here. Until today, MIUI 12 was only available for beta testing in China but Xiaomi has now started recruiting users in India to test out the MIUI 12 Global ROM.

In an official forum post, Xiaomi announced the ‘MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program’ to invite users to try out its newest software skin. Only Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are eligible for testing a pre-release build of the MIUI 12 global ROM.

If you are using either of the Redmi K20 devices and want to try out MIUI 12, you need to join this Telegram group (MIUI Global Stable Beta Testing Recruitment) and fill out this Google form before 9:00 PM on 15th May. The form requires information like your email address, device and software version info, Telegram ID, and more.

Note: Xiaomi will be pushing out pre-release MIUI 12 builds, which might contain bugs or have a certain feature not working as intended, under the testing program. We suggest you not to join the program and install the beta ROM if Redmi K20 or K20 Pro is your daily driver.

From among all of the applications, select users will be picked for the testing program. They will be added to a separate MIUI 12 Telegram group and receive special OTA update permission, so newer test ROMs can easily be pushed to their devices. The Chinese giant has listed a few criteria for fans looking to apply for the MIUI 12 testing program.

You need to be an active community member, have the latest MIUI 11 build installed on your device, and willing to sign an NDA to take part in the test. Knowledge of MIUI and bootloader unlocking, flashing ROMs is a must to take part in the testing program.

The pilot testing program is also open for Mi 9, Mi 9T, and Mi 9T Pro users in global markets. If you are using any of these devices and want to test out MIUI 12, then fill out this Google Form instead. You can see if your device is eligible to receive the update right here. Which feature are you most excited to test out? Let us know in the comments down below.