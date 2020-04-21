Rumors for the unveiling of Xiaomi’s upcoming Android skin have proven true. The company will unveil MIUI 12, alongside Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G, on 27th April in its home country, China. We expect MIUI 12 beta ROMs to start rolling out for a select few phones even before the month comes to a close.

Xiaomi made the announcement via an official post on Weibo earlier this morning. The company has shared a handful of teasers for both the MIUI 12 and Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G. There’s nothing you can guess about features debuting with the software skin. But, we have got a sneak peek at the newest addition to the Mi 10 lineup.

The rumor mill has been quite chatty about MIUI 12 features over the past week. We have also seen a couple of leaks recently, giving us a first look at the new UI elements and themes. The update is also expected to bring some parity in full-screen gestures. It’s going to debut Android 10-like gestures, along with TÜV Rheinland certification, improved dark mode, notification shade, and a lot more.

As for the Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G, it isn’t the same smartphone as Mi 10 Lite, which made its debut in Europe earlier last month. The teaser poster confirms that it will feature a square-camera module (looks similar to the one on Redmi Note 9 Pro series) with up to 50x digital zoom capability. Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G will include a periscope camera on the rear.

Not much of anything else is known about the Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G right now. We expect it to feature an AMOLED display and it will most likely be powered by the mid-range 5G chipset – Snapdragon 765G. The device will come in four colorways – white, golden, blue, and mint green.

So, are you excited for the launch of MIUI 12? What features do you want to see in this next-gen software skin? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.