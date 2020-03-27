Though Xiaomi may have canceled the India launch of its Mi 10 flagship smartphone, the global launch of the new devices went ahead as planned. The company launched the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in Europe today, at a starting price of 799 euros. But, there was a surprise in tow and it’s one that no one would have expected. Xiaomi also took the wraps off a mid-range 5G smartphone – the Mi 10 Lite at the event today.

Mi 10 Lite 5G: Specs and Features

On stage at the event, Xiaomi started off by saying that Mi 10 Lite is aimed at making 5G technology a lot more accessible to the masses globally. The device boasts a glass sandwich design, weighing just 192 grams and boasting a rectangular quad-camera setup on the rear.

On the front, Mi 10 Lite features a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The display details are a little scarce right now but we will update once we learn the resolution, HDR support, and refresh rate details.

Since this is a mid-range 5G phone, it is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset from Qualcomm. This is Xiaomi’s second Snapdragon 765G-powered phone, with the Redmi K30 5G being the first. Redmi K30 5G was launched in China back in December of last year. Mi 10 Lite 5G also includes Liquid Cool technology, along with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Mi 10 Lite 5G moves past the vertical camera design and includes a rectangular camera module, pretty similar to what we saw on the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max earlier this month. This camera system includes a 48MP primary camera, coupled with an ultra-wide camera, a macro camera, and a depth sensor.

Let’s not forget, there’s also a 16MP selfie snapper baked into the waterdrop notch on the front. Mi 10 Lite 5G also comes equipped with a 4,160mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support, which is okay-ish at this price point. Xiaomi could have gone with the 33W fast-charging tech supported by the Note 9 Pro Max.

Price and Availability

Mi 10 Lite 5G has been priced at 349 euros (around Rs. 28,900) for the 6GB+64GB base variant whereas the 6GB+128GB variant costs 399 euros (around Rs. 32,900) in Europe.

This affordable 5G phone comes in three color variants — White, Green, and Gray. It will be available for purchase in early May and lock horns with the Nokia 8.3 5G, which is the first Nokia 5G phone. Mi 10 Lite 5G undercuts the Nokia 8.3 5G by a significant margin, so it will be interesting to see how HMD Global tackles the situation now.

There’s currently no word on whether Mi 10 Lite 5G will find its way to India but we are definitely looking forwards to Mi 10’s India launch and pricing plans.