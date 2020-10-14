The much-loved Poco F1 has now started receiving the MIUI 12 stable update in India. In a tweet late on Tuesday, the General Manager of Poco India, C Manmohan, said that the rollout is in line with the promise the company made in 2018 to offer at least three years of Android updates to the so-called budget flagship.

According to MySmartPrice, the update is based on Android 10 and carries MIUI version number V12.0.2.0.QEJMIXM. The update weighs in at 790MB, as seen in the screenshot below.

The incoming update brings several changes, including all-new system animations, new floating windows for easier multitasking, a new control center and more. It also brings a host of security and privacy-related improvements, including Hidden Mask Mode, Interceptor Mode and Flare Mode. In addition, it also brings MIUI 12’s Dark Mode 2.0 that enables users to force the dark theme on third-party apps that do not support it natively. Finally, this Poco F1 update also bumps up the Android patch level to July 2020.

Keeping up the promises we made back in 2018, we have started rolling out MIUI 12 updates for POCO F1. Check your updater app to update now. Note: The updates are released in batches https://t.co/0ABu0JKa4J — C Manmohan #POCOForIndia (@cmanmohan) October 13, 2020

As with all major software rollouts, the MIUI 12 stable update for the Poco F1 is also being rolled out in batches, so it might take a while to be available for all devices. If you own a Poco F1, you’ll get a notification once the update is available for your particular unit. However, if you can’t wait any longer, you can check for it manually by going over to the Settings menu.

The Poco F1 was launched in 2018 with the promise of flagship-level performance at a fraction of the cost of top-tier phones. It shipped with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box but was subsequently updated to Android 9.0 Pie in late 2018. It went on to become a cult classic, but remained the sole Poco launch in more than a year before the brand was resurrected this year with the launch of a number of other Poco-branded devices.