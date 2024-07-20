Minecraft Championship Event Brings Official MCC Cape, Mini-games & More

In case you didn’t know, Minecraft Championship, or MCC, is a huge Minecraft event that happens every month hosted by Noxcrew and features many content creators split into groups of four. They compete in various mini-games in order to win the tournament. This month, however, MCC is a bit different as you can also join a Bedrock Championship-inspired server and even win a new cape!

MCC Bedrock Server Announcement

Minecraft is partnering with MCC to bring an epic unforgettable event in honor of Minecraft’s 15th anniversary celebration. However, apart from the main MCC creator competition, you can also experience some of the popular mini-games yourself on the special Bedrock server.

The server opens on July 22nd at 10:00 AM PST and it will last for two weeks. You’ll find four MCC-inspired mini-games (Ace Race, Grid Runners, Sands of Time, and Meltdown) with rewards, hidden challenges, shops, and collectibles. That’s not all, though. You can also win rewards by completing challenges, one of which is the new MCC cape.

To join the server, you just have to click on the dedicated button on the main screen of Minecraft Bedrock edition.

Image Courtesy: Minecraft Website

Official Minecraft Championship Cape Details

Image Courtesy: Minecraft Website

We didn’t just get the 15th anniversary cape a couple of months ago, but also a Twitch cape and a TikTok cape. Well, that apparently isn’t enough, as you can also get a cool MCC cape during this two-week Bedrock server event.

In order to get this cape, you need to complete 15 challenges spread across the server. One of these is a special mystery challenge which you’ll have to work a bit harder to complete.

Now, let’s end this exciting news with details about the Ender Cup and the main MCC event. The competition starts on July 27th at 10:00 AM PST where 40 Minecraft streamers and content creators will compete in fun mini-games themed after Minecraft’s 15-year journey.

Each of the contestants will stream the event on their respective channels on Twitch or YouTube, so make sure to visit the official MCC X page to learn about the teams and their members.

With that said, you now know the details of the fantastic Minecraft x MCC Bedrock server event and the new cape! So, what are you looking forward to the most? The cape, mini-games, or the competition? Tell us in the comments below!