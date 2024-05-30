Netflix Is Making an Animated Minecraft Series

At this point in time, we are used to seeing popular games like Fallout turning into movies and TV shows. Well, if you’re a Minecraft who was hoping for something like this, today is your lucky day! Netflix and Mojang have partnered up to create a brand-new Minecraft animated series. But what will it cover and when is it coming? Let’s break it all down.

The Minecraft animated show is part of Minecraft’s 15th anniversary celebrations. While we were already happy about the Minecraft TikTok cape, nobody was expecting this surprise. An Official Minecraft X post just dropped, mentioning, “From Netflix & Mojang Studios, an animated Minecraft series is officially in the works.“ NETFLIX & CRAFT ⛏️



From Netflix & Mojang Studios, an animated Minecraft series is officially in the works. pic.twitter.com/HjeR166BBc— Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 30, 2024

We don’t know if the show has been in the works for a long time, but it’s definitely going to pair really nicely with the Minecraft Movie coming out next year. Also, we do know that the production is managed by WildBrain Studios, who are responsible for adaptations like Sonic Prime and Ninjago.

Netflix announced that the Minecraft animated show will “feature an original story with new characters, showing the world of Minecraft in a new light“. No further details were provided, but honestly, this is all you need to get excited, especially if you’re a long-term Minecraft fan.

Anyway, that’s all for now. What are your thoughts on the animated Minecraft show made by Netflix? Will it be better than the Minecraft Movie? Leave your opinions in the comments below!