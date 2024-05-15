Minecraft Turns 15; Begins Massive Celebration Fest

While the veterans among you will already know this, Minecraft was released in May 2009. On May 17, 2024, this legendary game will celebrate its 15th anniversary! To celebrate this milestone, Mojang has decided to take us all on a trip down memory lane and give us special and unique gifts that just might bring you to tears! So, let’s check out the announcement together!

The news comes from the official Minecraft YouTube page, where the game uploaded a short and sweet video commemorating the occasion.

Here, we can see all sorts of blocks and mobs from the game and some special Easter eggs. The game also revealed that the next 15 days will be packed with things to see, download, and play with. What exactly do they mean by that? Well, let us show you.

Several hours later, Mojang made an X post showing off silhouettes of the special gifts. Yes, that’s right. You’ll be given free items strongly related to Minecraft’s presence each year. You’ll receive a new Character Creator item by logging in every day from May 15th to May 29th. These items modify your skin in unique ways, thanks to special hairstyles, eyes, mouth, arms, hats, outfits, footwear, and more designs.

Image Courtesy: X/Minecraft

So, make sure you log in to your Bedrock Minecraft account every day to receive these awesome gifts. In addition, we expect Mojang to have some more interesting plans in store for both Java and Bedrock players, including the leaked creeper cape and possibly a celebration map.

That’s all we know about the Minecraft 15th anniversary event so far. Finally, the free Character Creator items will be revealed on the official Minecraft Instagram page, so check it out.