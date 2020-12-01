Microsoft Teams has officially dropped support for Internet Explorer 11 following an announcement to that effect back in August. With the change going into effect, the popular business communications service has stopped working on the legacy browser that was originally released back in 2013 on Windows 8.1, but has since been deprecated in favor of Microsoft Edge, which is now based on Chromium and is said to be safer and faster than ever.

Teams is the first Microsoft 365 app that has stopped working in IE 11, although, it will still work as expected on the latest version of Edge, which, the company says has been designed to offer “faster and more responsive web access to greater sets of features in everyday toolsets like Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, and more”.

So as long as you’re using Teams on Edge or any other modern browser like Chrome or Firefox, you need not worry about today’s developments. However, Microsoft 365 will also drop support for the old EdgeHTML-based Edge browser on March 9, 2021, so you might want to shift to the Chromium-based version if you’re still stuck with the legacy software.

It is worth noting that while development of new features for Internet Explorer ceased long ago, it continues to receive security updates as part of the company’s support policy for the versions of Windows with which it is included. That being the case, it received its latest update on Windows just last month, although, that apparently isn’t saving it from losing compatibility with an increasing number of Microsoft’s own apps and services.