In August last year, Microsoft announced its plans to drop Microsoft 365 support for Internet Explorer 11 from August 17, 2021. And today, Microsoft has revealed the retirement timeline for the Internet Explorer browser on Windows 10.

Microsoft to Retire Internet Explorer

According to Microsoft’s new blog post, the Redmond giant will retire Internet Explorer on most versions of Windows 10 on June 15, 2022. The company clarifies that this retirement does not affect in-market Windows 10 LTSC or Server IE 11 desktop apps and the MSHTML (Trident) engine.

Microsoft has detailed the platforms that will be affected by this retirement in a separate post. Here’s where Microsoft will no longer support IE 11 after June next year:

Internet Explorer 11 desktop application delivered via the Semi-Annual Channel (SAC): Windows 10 client SKUs (version 20H2 and later) Windows 10 IoT (version 20H2 and later)



And the retirement doesn’t affect the following platforms as of now:

IE mode in Microsoft Edge

IE platform (MSHTML/Trident), including WebOC

Internet Explorer 11 desktop application on: Windows 8.1 Windows 7 Extended Security Updates (ESU) Windows 10 Server SAC (all versions) Windows 10 IoT Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) (all versions) Windows 10 Server LTSC (all versions) Windows 10 client LTSC (all versions)



Microsoft cites improved compatibility, streamlined productivity, and better browser security as the key reasons for replacing IE with Edge. The company recommends using Edge’s IE Mode to access legacy IE-based websites and apps from Edge. In case you are out of the loop, we have a guide you can follow to enable IE mode in Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft switching from IE to Edge doesn’t come as a surprise, especially after it fully embraced Chromium engine. While it is a bittersweet moment for most of us who had our first internet exposure through Internet Explorer, it is the only way forward as we progress to a secure web ecosystem. So check out the best Microsoft Edge tips and tricks if that’s your browser of choice now.