Boost Your Workflow with iMyFone: PDFacademy, TopMediai, DreamVid, and ChatArt

iMyFone is popular for offering recovery tools and several utilities. Now, the company has launched four new AI-powered apps including PDFacademy, TopMediai, DreamVid, and ChatArt. These new AI apps let you edit PDF files, generate AI videos and images, produce AI music, clone voices, add voiceovers, and a lot more. Follow our article to learn more about these apps in detail.

iMyFone PDFacademy

iMyFone PDFacademy is one of the advanced PDF editors out there, offering a range of tools to organize and edit PDF files. PDFacademy by iMyFone is both a PDF reader and an editor. You can use it to edit text and images in a PDF file, organize pages, compress PDF files, add e-signatures, and protect PDFs with a password.

As far as editing is concerned, iMyFone PDFacademy lets you merge multiple PDF files, extract and delete pages from a PDF document, add custom watermarks, and much more. You can also add a header and footer to PDF files. Besides that, you can convert PDF files to other popular file formats such as Word (DOCX), Excel (XLSX), PowerPoint (PPTX), etc.

Image Credit: iMyFone

iMyFone PDFacademy also brings an advanced OCR tool to make scanned PDFs searchable and editable. You can use this tool to accurately recognize text and make further edits. Not only that, you can annotate PDFs with iMyFone PDFacademy by adding comments, highlighting texts, inserting shapes, and more.

Finally, if you have a bulk of PDF files, you can batch process them too. It lets you convert, split, combine, compress, and add a watermark to a batch of PDF files in one go. Overall, iMyFone PDFacademy offers a comprehensive suite of PDF editing tools in a single app and you will not have to look further for PDF editing needs.

iMyFone TopMediai

For creators, iMyFone has a dedicated TopMediai platform where you can generate AI music, add voiceovers, produce AI videos, and images. It’s an all-in-one platform for multimedia AI generation, offering top-notch AI media tools to produce professional-grade content.

iMyFone TopMediai brings an AI music generator, which is powered by the new v4.5 model. It lets you create songs without having to worry about copyright. You can generate songs through a text prompt, image, or lyrics. And you can produce music in different styles and genres, with support for multiple languages. It also lets you download MIDI files and AI music sheets seamlessly.

Image Credit: iMyFone

As for AI video generation, iMyFone TopMediai lets you generate high-quality AI videos through text prompts or images. You can describe your scene and feed a text prompt to produce stunning AI videos, or simply upload an image to generate an animating video. For social media and marketing content, this AI video creator can be of great help.

Next, you have realistic voice cloning available inside iMyFone TopMediai. You can upload your sample voice and TopMediai can clone your voice in an instant with perfect pitch and tone. There are three ways to clone your voice: Instant, Pro, and Role Cloning. Just clone your voice once and you can generate voiceovers in 32 languages with your custom script. Basically, you can produce video content in different languages with your own voice to reach a global audience.

Image Credit: iMyFone

There is also an option to convert text to speech via its AI Voice Generator tool. iMyFone TopMediai features a library of 3200+ voices in different accents and over 190 languages. You just have to feed the script and the tool can generate natural-sounding speech, in your chosen accent and language. You can further download the audio in WAV and MP3 file formats.

Finally, the AI Song Cover Generator tool inside iMyFone TopMediai can produce song covers within seconds. There are more than 10,000 custom AI models trained for generating unique song covers in different styles. TopMediai even lets you train your own AI voice model to create cover songs.

iMyFone DreamVid

As the name suggests, iMyFone DreamVid is a dedicated AI video creator tool to transform photos into videos. It’s essentially an AI image-to-video generator that can take any photo and create a realistic video within seconds. You can upload photos of your loved ones and create an animated video.

Image Credit: iMyFone

For example, you can create AI hugging videos from a still image, generate talking photos, animate old photos, and more. iMyFone DreamVid can also swap faces in videos using AI. You can use it to experience yourself in movie clips and try on new clothes to preview your look before purchasing clothes.

All in all, to turn your portraits and photos of loved ones into videos, iMyFone DreamVid is an excellent all-in-one tool. It can generate life-like moments from static images that you can enjoy endlessly.

iMyFone ChatArt

iMyFone ChatArt is an AI content generator meant for businesses to generate SEO-optimized text and images. It supports flagship AI models from OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. You can use the following models on iMyFone ChatArt: GPT-4o, Claude Sonnet 4, Gemini 2.0 Pro, GPT-4.1, DeepSeek R1, and o3-mini.

You can use these AI models to generate articles and essays that mirror human writing. There is even a built-in Humanization Rewrite tool to bypass AI detection tools. Its SEO embedded tool can perform SEO analysis, detect plagiarism, and rewrite content to avoid spam detection by search engines.

Image Credit: iMyFone

Since ChatArt is powered by many creative AI models, it can generate a variety of content including blogs, social media posts, video scripts, stories, poems, etc. On top of that, it can also generate AI images for product posters, icons, logos, clothing models, avatars, and more. The AI Art generator is powered by the powerful FLUX.1 Kontext AI model.

Basically, from writing articles, optimizing SEO to generating AI images that fit with the overall content, iMyFone ChatArt does everything.

Download iMyFone to Enhance Your Productivity

iMyFone is popular for its recovery utility tools, and now with these four AI-powered productivity suites, you can streamline your workflow and do more in less time. iMyFone PDFacademy and ChatArt are available for free and can be used on your local computer as well.

If you want to use these apps without any limitations, you can subscribe to iMyFone PDFacademy which starts at $29.99 per month and iMyFone ChatArt starts at $4.99 per week. TopMediai, on the other hand, costs $8.99 per month, and iMyFone DreamVid starts at $15.99 per month.

Subscribing to these paid plans will allow you to create top-notch content without any restrictions and unlock access to many AI features. So, go ahead and download these iMyFone apps to get started.