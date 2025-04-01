Microsoft Copilot+ Features Arrive on AMD and Intel PCs

It’s been a while since Microsoft launched its first batch of Copilot+ PCs in partnership with Qualcomm. Intel and AMD soon came into the picture with their AI chipset that expanded the Copilot+ range. However, the AMD/Intel and Snapdragon Copilot+ PCs were not made equal, as the former lacked a few redefining features from the Snapdragon PCs. But that changes today as Microsoft has announced that it’s rolling out all Copilot+ features to AMD/Intel PCs.

In a blog post that Microsoft posted today, the Redmond giant notes that it’s rolling out more features to AMD Ryzen AI 300 and Intel Core Ultra 200V that were previously exclusive to Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PCs. Windows Experiences Corporate VP, Navjot Virk said:

“Today marks another milestone as we roll out exclusive Copilot+ PC experiences like Live Captions, Cocreator, Restyle Image and Image Creator across all Copilot+ PCs powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 series, Intel Core Ultra 200V and Snapdragon X Series processors.”

The Copilot Plus features that are rolling out include Live Captions, Cocreator, Restyle Image, and Image Creator. Similarly, features related to new Voice Access capabilities on Snapdragon X-powered laptops will also roll out later this year.

Also Read: Microsoft Copilot Comes to macOS with a More Integrated Feel Than Windows

There’s no mention of when or if the latest Insider feature Semantic Search will roll out to AMD/Intel Copilot+ PCs. Considering Microsoft is expanding the feature set, it should roll out eventually.

According to Microsoft, the Voice Access capabilities will allow users to communicate with their PCs using “more descriptive” languages. The firm also says it will be the first to “take advantage of the NPUs” on Copolit+ PCs.

What are your thoughts on Copilot+ PCs? Are they too confusing at this point? Let us know in the comments below.