Perplexity Wants to Be Your AI Shopping Assistant This Black Friday

Just as we are inching closer to the Black Friday sale, Perplexity is preparing an AI feature to make online shopping hassle-free. With Perplexity Pro, you can find the perfect item with a simple descriptive search and order it right away. The best part is that shipping is completely free. To power Pro Shopping, Perplexity collates various information from the web and uses AI to curate the best product for you.

You can simply search “best phone deals” and Perplexity Pro will curate a grid of best devices with key features, summarized reviews, a list of authentic sources, and more. And above that, you can click on “Buy with Pro” to quickly place an order without leaving the platform. You can also search for something like “best mouse for work” and it will follow your instructions carefully to show a suitable product.

Image Credit: TestingCatalog via X

Everything is handled by Perplexity including taxes and shipping. You will receive an email after the purchase is confirmed. Keep in mind that Perplexity is trying to partner with many brands so you might get ad recommendations too.

It seems Perplexity is trying to compete with Google Shopping when it comes to AI-powered online shopping. Google recently revamped its Shopping platform and infused AI to show the most relevant products with dynamic filters. Its Circle to Search AI tool is also gaining traction for quick e-shopping.

Google says you now get an AI-generated summary of products and you can also perform descriptive searches like “winter jacket for California.” It also adds an explanation as to why the product fits your needs. What sets Google Shopping apart is that it has a virtual try-on feature that uses Generative AI and Augmented Reality to view the products in different avatars and settings.

Nevertheless, we will be covering the Black Friday sale so stay tuned with us for the best recommendations and deals at discounted prices. While AI-powered shopping tools are promising, currently, they miss out on important deals and sometimes hallucinate too.

So are you going to trust Perplexity Pro for buying stuff online? Let us know in the comments below.