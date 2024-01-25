Microsoft Breaches $3 Trillion Market Value

On Wednesday, Microsoft briefly hit the $3 trillion mark in market valuation, surpassing even Apple for a brief period. It’s the second company, after Apple, to join the $3 trillion club. Analysts suggest that Satya Nadella-led Microsoft is booming due to a large emphasis on integrating AI into many of its products. Lately, we have seen the company making big churns in adopting AI technologies and catering to both consumers and enterprises with new AI innovations.

Microsoft Share Price Hit a Record-High

The market opened on Wednesday with MSFT’s share price of $401, but it reached an all-time high of $405.63, taking the company’s market capitalization to $3.02 trillion. It is a historic milestone for the Redmond giant, and the company continues to grow under the leadership of Satya Nadella.

After the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, Microsoft has seen tremendous growth in market valuation. Within a period of one year, the company’s market cap has grown from $1.8 trillion to $3 trillion. Currently, MSFT’s valuation is at $2.99 trillion with a closing share price of $402.56.

Microsoft’s partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has largely paid off. Microsoft has committed a total of $13 billion investment in OpenAI and the company provides massive infrastructure for research and development. OpenAI has been forthright with Microsoft in providing access to its latest AI models, including GPT-4, GPT-4 Turbo, GPT-4V, Dall -E 3, and more.

Microsoft is using OpenAI’s capable models to power many of its products. From GitHub Copilot to Windows Copilot, Edge Copilot, Microsoft Copilot, etc., AI is everywhere in Microsoft products and services. The software giant recently even launched Copilot Pro, a paid subscription plan that brings generative AI features to Office apps and access to the latest OpenAI models.

Not to mention, we are hearing that the upcoming Windows 12 will be largely AI-centric and Microsoft wants to make AI PCs a reality in 2024. It’s even adding a dedicated Copilot key to your Windows keyboard (up to the discretion of OEMs) to bring instant access to AI features and services on the Windows platform.

To sum up, Microsoft’s marked focus on AI is being positively received by the market, and it’s very much expected that the company will continue to tread on the same lines.