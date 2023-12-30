GitHub Copilot Chat is Now Generally Available to All Users

Right before the year ends, GitHub is making Copilot Chat accessible to all users. Earlier, it was only available to enterprise users who were subscribed to Copilot for Business. Recently, GitHub brought Copilot Chat to individual users, but it was in beta. But now, it’s out of the beta, and GitHub Copilot Chat is generally available to all users.

GitHub Copilot Chat is Built on GPT-4

Unlike general-purpose LLMs, GitHub Copilot Chat is developed for a specialized task, which is AI coding assistance. And it’s powered by OpenAI’s powerful GPT-4 model with support for many languages. Currently, it has been rolled out to Visual Studio Code and Visual Studio IDEs. If you are using JetBrains, you will have to separately join the waitlist to access Copilot Chat.

The good news is that the company has made Copilot Chat available to verified teachers, students, and maintainers of popular open-source projects free of charge. On Visual Studio, you just need to install the “GitHub Copilot Chat” extension from the marketplace. Make sure you are running Visual Studio 17.6 or later.

As for pricing, for individual users, Copilot Chat costs $10 per month or $100 per year. And for business users, it starts at $19 per user per month. Finally, for Enterprise users, it costs $39 per user per month.

It brings features like code completion, chat, writing unit tests, detecting security vulnerabilities, and much more. It can even translate code from one programming language to another.

In this space, there are many AI coding tools such as CodeGPT, Amazon’s CodeWhisperer, Google’s Codey, and even ChatGPT. We are also hearing great things about AlphaCode 2, which is built on Google’s Gemini AI model. It will be interesting to see how GitHub’s Copilot Chat compares against AlphaCode 2 when it is released in the next few months.

So are you going to subscribe to GPT-4 powered Copilot Chat? Or are you already using other AI coding tools for code generation? Let us know your experience in the comment section below.