RIP Control Panel! Microsoft Set to Kill This Iconic Windows Feature

The Control Panel is one of the signature Windows applications, and it’s existed since the inception of Windows. However, with the addition of the Settings app back in Windows 8, and the same improving tremendously with Windows 10 and 11, there’s hardly any reason to justify the existence of the OG Control Panel. Microsoft knows this and has decided to kill Control Panel on Windows.

Microsoft, in a support page, confirms that it will be deprecating the Control Panel in favor of the Settings app. The page reads, “The Control Panel is in the process of being deprecated in favor of the Settings app, which offers a more modern and streamlined experience”.

The company also notes that the Control Panel will not completely cease to exist. It will be available for compatibility reasons. The app will also provide access to features that have not been completely migrated to the Settings app.

The giant hasn’t announced a date or upcoming Windows version in which Control Panel will no longer be accessible. But, considering the firm takes its sweet time to bid things adieu, we expect Control Panel to stay around till the first quarter of 2025. It’s worth noting that it’s being “deprecated” and not completely being removed.

Besides Control Panel, Microsoft recently deprecated Paint 3D and a few more old features. So, we won’t be surprised if more old features get axed before Microsoft announces the next big steps for Windows, maybe a Windows 12?

