With Micromax’s first ‘In’-series smartphones all set to hit the market soon, a new report now seems to have revealed some of its key details, including pricing, launch date and even a few key specifications. According to The Mobile Indian, Micromax is planning to launch not one, but two new In-series smartphones in the first week of November. Both will apparently be powered by MediaTek processors, run stock Android and, will be priced between Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 15,000.

One of the devices, likely to be marketed as the ‘Micromax 1a‘, will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, while the other one is said to ship with the Helio G85 under the hood. The former, which was listed on Geekbench last week, will reportedly feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display and sport a 5,000mAh battery. It will ship with only 32GB of internal storage, but will be offered in 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

Interestingly, the report suggests that the camera configurations on the two variants will be completely different. While the 2GB model will come with a dual-cam setup (13MP + 2MP) at the back and an 8MP sensor upfront, the 3GB version will get a triple-camera setup (13MP + 5MP + 2MP) at the back and a 13MP shooter upfront.

As for the other device, it is said to be powered by the Helio G85 chipset, but there doesn’t seem to be any more info on that at this point in time. That said, let’s hope we get more details about it in the days leading up to the launch.