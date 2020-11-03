In response to PM Modi’s call to boost homegrown services under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign, several new app and hardware startups have popped up in India over the past 3-odd months. Homegrown phone maker, Micromax, is also looking to cash in on the anti-China sentiment and has made its much-awaited comeback to the India market today.

As you may already know, Micromax has birthed a new IN series (short for India) today. It is launching two new smartphones, the Micromax IN Note 1 and IN 1B, to start with. So, let’s take a close look at the specifications of these two phones:

Micromax IN Note 1 Specifications

Priced under the Rs. 15,000 mark, Micromax IN Note 1 is the company’s premium offering and will compete against the likes of Redmi Note 9 and Realme 7 series. It boasts a modern design with a punch-hole cutout on the front and a shiny gradient pattern on the rear. You also have physical fingerprint sensor on the rear.

the IN Note 1 features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, a standard 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 450 nits of brightness. There’s a thin bottom bezel and a punch-hole cutout, housing a 16MP selfie sensor, at the top.

The rectangular quad-camera module on the rear is helmed by a 48MP primary sensor. It is coupled with a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. This sounds like a decent and versatile camera setup for the price. We will, however, have to test the camera quality to see how the processing compares to Realme or Xiaomi phones.

Under the hood, Micromax IN Note 1 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85. It is the same chipset that’s found aboard the Redmi Note 9 and Realme Narzo 20. You will get 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

The device runs stock Android 10 out-of-the-box. This is disappointing as Android 11 is now out but Micromax promises 2 years of software updates, which is great. There is no bloatware or ads present on Micromax’s latest offerings.

The smartphone also comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support using the USB Type-C port at the bottom. You also have a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 5.0 to round up the connectivity options.

Micromax IN 1B Specifications

The second offering in the IN series is an entry-level smartphone – the Micromax IN 1B. The gradient rear panel here seems to be inspired by the Redmi 9 and Realme C-series. It does look appealing though.

The Micromax IN 1B features a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. You have a thicker bottom chin and an 8MP selfie sensor baked into the waterdrop notch at the top here.

Under the hood, the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset powers the Micromax IN 1B. It is the same chipset that powers the Redmi 9 and Realme C15. You will also find up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The device runs stock Android 10 out-of-the-box.

As for the rear cameras, Micromax IN 1B is led by a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The device also comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging via the USB Type-C port at the bottom. You will also find a 3.5mm headphone jack onboard.

Price and Availability

The Micromax IN 1B has been priced at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB+32GB base variant while the 4GB+64GB variant has been priced at Rs. 7,999 in India. It will be available to buy in three color variants — green, purple, and blue. It goes on sale starting from 26th November, exclusively on Flipkart and Micromax’s website.

The more powerful Micromax IN Note 1 has been priced at Rs. 10,999 in India for the 4GB+64GB base variant. The higher-end 4GB+128GB variant has been priced at Rs. 12,499. It will be available to buy in two color variants – white (matte finish) and green (with a gradient X pattern similar to the Honor 9X).

The Micromax IN Note 1 will go on sale starting from 24th November on Flipkart and Micromax’s official website.