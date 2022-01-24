Micromax IN Note 2 with Helio G95, 30W Fast-Charging to Launch on January 25

After making a comeback with the IN 1B and the IN Note 1 back in 2020, Micromax launched another budget smartphone – the IN 2B – in India last year. Now, the company has confirmed to launch its next smartphone, the Micromax IN Note 2, in the country this month. The device will come with an AMOLED display, a MediaTek chipset, a liquid cooling system, and fast charging features. So, let’s take a look at the details.

Micromax IN Note 2 Launch Confirmed

Micromax recently took to Twitter to announce the launch date of the IN Note 2, which would be the successor to the company’s IN Note 1 that launched back in 2020. Following the announcement, a microsite for the device went live on Flipkart, revealing some key details about the upcoming smartphone. Revealing the best way to #LevelUp Your Style.

Presenting #MicromaxINNote2 with Dazzling Glass finish, launching on 25.01.2022.#INMobiles #INForINdia #INdiaKeLiye pic.twitter.com/qG17T2Hky0— IN by Micromax – IN Note 2 (@Micromax__India) January 21, 2022

The company also revealed the exact launch date of the IN Note 2 in India. It will be officially launched in the country on January 25, which is tomorrow. Although the price of the device remains under wraps as of now, the company revealed that it would be available in black and brown colorways.

Micromax IN Note 2: Key Specs and Features

Ahead of its official launch, Micromax has revealed various details about the device. Starting with the display, the IN Note 2 will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a top-center punch-hole camera. At the back, it will come with a quad-camera system (reminiscent of the Galaxy S21 camera design) and a glossy back panel with a glass finish. You will find a primary 48MP camera with AI features, along with three other lenses, which should include an ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor.

Under the hood, the device will pack the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, which was launched with support for a 90Hz display and HyperEngine Game technology back in 2020. It will reportedly include 4GB of RAM. However, details about its internal storage are currently unknown.

Other than these, the IN Note 2 is confirmed to come with a liquid cooling technology to tackle thermal issues. So, we can expect the device to be optimized for gaming. Moreover, it is to support 30W fast charging that could juice up the device up to 50% in just 25 minutes, as per the company. Furthermore, the IN Note 2 will sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

With this device, Micromax aims to compete with devices like the Redmi Note 10S that launched last year. Other details about it would be revealed tomorrow when the company officially launches the device in India. It will exclusively be available to buy on Flipkart.