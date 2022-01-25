Micromax IN Note 2 with Helio G95, 5000mAh Battery Launched in India

Having launched the IN 2b last year after 2020’s IN 1b and the IN Note 1, Micromax has today launched its latest smartphone in India — the IN Note 2. As the name suggests, IN Note 2 is the successor of the IN Note 1 and comes with spec upgrades, including the Helio G95 chipset and 30W fast-charging. Check out the details of Micromax’s latest budget phone below.

Micromax IN Note 2: Specifications

Micromax IN Note 2 comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device packs MediaTek’s 12nm Helio G95 chipset with Liquid Cooling. The chipset is coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Coming to optics, you have a quad rear camera setup, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 5MP wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture & 115-degree FOV, 2MP f/2.4 macro lens, and 2MP f/2.4 depth camera. For selfies, Micromax has used an f/2.0 16MP front-facing lens aboard the IN Note 2.

In terms of software, the handset runs Android 11 out of the box. For security, you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device draws juice from a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Micromax says that 30W fast charging support via the Type C port will help the phone charge up to 50% in 25 minutes. You also get a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack on the IN Note 2.

Pricing and Availability

Micromax IN Note 2 is available in Black and Oak (Brown) color variants and arrives at an introductory price of Rs 12,490. The device is listed at Rs 13,490 after the initial offer, competing against the likes of Redmi 10 Prime, the recently launched Realme 9i, and moto G31. It will go on sale via Flipkart and Micromax’s website from 12 PM on January 30.

Buy Micromax IN Note 2 from Flipkart (Rs 12,490)