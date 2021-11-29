Moto G31 with MediaTek Helio G85, 50MP Triple Cameras Launched in India

Motorola has launched the Moto G31 budget smartphone as part of its Moto G series in India today. The smartphone comes with a few highlights such as a 50MP camera, an AMOLED display, and more. It was recently launched for the global market, alongside the Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, and Moto G41.

Moto G31 Arrives in India: Specifications

The Moto G31 looks similar to the existing Moto G phones in India, with the same vertically-aligned rear camera bump and a punch-hole screen (with minor changes here and there).

The phone packs a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It comes in two configurations, one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and another with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both options get support for expandable storage up to 1TB.

The Moto G31 houses three rear cameras, including a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. The front camera is a 13MP sensor. There’s support for various camera features like the Portrait mode, Night Vision, Live Filters, AR Stickers, and more.

The device gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 20W fast charging. The Moto G31 runs near-stock Android 11 with My UX on top. Additionally, you get a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, IPX2 splash resistance, a USB Type-C port, Face Unlock, and more.

Price and Availability

The Moto G31 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB base variant and Rs 14,999 for the higher-end 6GB+128GB variant. It will be available to buy in India via Flipkart, starting December 6. It comes in Baby Blue and Meteorite Grey color variants.

The phone competes with the likes of the Redmi Note 10S/Redmi 10 Prime, the Realme 8i, and even the Poco M3 Pro 5G. All these phones come with at least a 90Hz display, an area where the Moto G31 lags behind.