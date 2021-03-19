Indian smartphone brand Micromax made its comeback to the smartphone segment with the launch of its “IN” series earlier last year. Today, the company expanded the lineup with the launch of Micromax IN 1 at a virtual event. It is a budget smartphone with a MediaTek chipset, triple cameras, fast-charging, and more.

Before moving on to the price and availability, let us take a look at the key features and specifications of the device.

Micromax IN 1: Specifications

The Micromax IN 1 is a lower-end variant of the existing In Note 1 device. It is placed between the In Note 1 and In 1B and would cater to the sub-Rs. 12,000 Indian buyers looking for a non-Chinese smartphone.

The device features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole design. It has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and offers up to 440 nits of peak brightness. The punch-hole cutout houses an 8MP selfie camera.

There’s also a triple-camera array at the back of the Micromax IN 1. It sports a 48MP primary lens and a couple of 2MP sensors for macro and portrait shots. However, it skips the 5MP ultra-wide lens, which is present on the higher-end IN Note 1.

Coming to the internals, the smartphone features the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. It is a slightly lower-end variant of the Helio G85 processor, which powers the Micromax In Note 1 and the new Galaxy A32 4G. The In 1 also includes up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

To power these components, the device also comes with a huge 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It charges via the USB-C port at the bottom. Plus, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for face unlock as well. The IN 1 also runs on a nearly-stock version of Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

The Micromax In 1 has been priced starting at Rs. 10,499 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The higher-end variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs. 11,999. You will, however, be able to get the devices for Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,499 respectively during the first sale on March 26. The device will be available to buy exclusively from Flipkart.