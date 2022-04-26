Micromax In 2c with Unisoc T610 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India

After making its comeback in India back in 2020, Micromax has been launching many new smartphones and accessories in the country. In July last year, the company launched the In 2b smartphone in India with a Unisoc chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. Now, Micromax has launched the In 2c smartphone that comes with similar specs and features. So, let’s take a look at the details below.

Micromax In 2c: Specs and Features

The Micromax In 2c comes as an alternative to last year’s In 2b, rocking the same chipset and battery. There’s the Unisoc T610 SoC, which also powers other budget devices like the Nokia T20 tablet and the Realme C25Y. The chipset is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage can also be expanded up to 256GB, thanks to the onboard microSD slot.

The In 2c is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging, which the company says can deliver 16 hours of video playback and 50 hours of talk time on a single charge. There is also a USB-C port for charging and data transfer and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The device sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The panel is slightly better than the In 2b’s screen and has a 263ppi pixel density.

There is also a 5MP selfie snapper at the front, housed inside a teardrop notch. At the back, the device features a dual-camera setup, including an 8MP primary lens and an unspecified depth sensor. The phone comes with AI-backed camera capabilities, Night mode, Beauty mode, and more.

Other than these, the Micromax In 2c comes with support for 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, a 3.5mm audio jack, Face Unlock, and more. It runs Android 11 out-of-the-box and comes in two color variants – Brown and Silver.

Price and Availability

The Micromax In 2c comes in a single 3GB + 32GB storage option and is priced at Rs 8,499 in India. However, as an introductory offer, customers can get the device at a reduced price of Rs 7,499, though it is not known how long the offer will last.

It will be available to buy on Flipkart and Micromax’s official website on May 1. So, what do you think about the In 2c? Let us know in the comments.