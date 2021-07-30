Alongside its new entry-level IN 2b smartphone, Indian smartphone brand Micromax has launched two TWS earbuds in India today. Dubbed the Airfunk 1 and Airfunk 1 Pro, these truly wireless earbuds from Micromax come with the latest Bluetooth tech, long battery life, touch controls, and more.

Micromax Airfunk TWS Earbuds Launched in India

Airfunk 1 Pro

Starting with the Micromax Airfunk 1 Pro, the pair of TWS earbuds come with various features, including a quad-mic setup, environmental noise and echo cancelation, touch controls, Hi-Fi stereo support, and support for the latest audio codecs such as aptX, AAC, and SBC.

It packs a Qualcomm QCC 3040 chipset inside, along with 13mm dynamic drivers for higher bass support. Moreover, the Airfunk 1 Pro supports Qualcomm’s Clear Voice Capture 8.0 that cancels out environmental noise and echo during calls to capture only the user’s voice by leveraging the quad mics onboard.

Micromax Airfunk 1 Pro comes with Bluetooth 5.2 for faster connectivity and a lag-free audio experience. The earbuds also come with 32-hour battery life, combined with a dedicated charging case. Plus, they are IP44 certified for water and dust resistance.

Moreover, users will be able to take advantage of touch controls for media functions, end or receive calls, and switch to different modes. Moreover, users could also summon voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Siri using the touch controls.

The Micromax Airfunk 1 Pro comes in 5 vibrant colors, including white, black, blue, red, and yellow. The white variant comes with teal accents and the black one comes with red accents.

Airfunk 1

Coming to the lower-end Airfunk 1, the pair of TWS earbuds are pretty similar to its elder sibling spec-wise. However, unlike the Airfunk 1 Pro, the Airfunk 1 earbuds come without the stems and a unique voice-changing feature.

The earbuds pack 9mm dynamic drivers with support for 3D surround sound technology, which is said to work somewhat like AirPods’ Spatial Audio technology to deliver a theater-like sound experience. Moreover, similar to the Pro-variant, the vanilla Micromax Airfunk 1 comes with IP44 certification for dust and water resistance, and touch controls. It also has support for Bluetooth 5.0 that can deliver hassle-free transmission up to 10 meters.

Now, coming to the unique voice-changing feature, the Airfunk 1 lets users switch their voice from male to female or vice-versa while on a call. This is essentially a quality-of-life feature rather than a necessary one and enables users to have some fun with their friends or family.

Turning to the battery life, the Airfunk 1 can deliver up to 15 hours of listening time combined with its charging case. Users can charge the case via the USB-C port onboard. The Micromax Airfunk 1 comes in five color options, including white, green, black, yellow, and purple.

Price and Availability

The Airfunk series is priced pretty aggressively to cater to budget-centric consumers. The lower-end Micromax Airfunk 1 with 15 hours of battery life and the voice-changing feature comes at just Rs. 1,299, while the higher-end Aifunk 1 Pro with 32 hours of battery life and Bluetooth 5.2 support is priced at Rs. 2,499.

They will be available to buy from Micromax’s official website, starting from August 17.