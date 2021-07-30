After making its comeback in the smartphone industry with the IN Note 1 and IN 1b last year, India-based smartphone maker Micromax has expanded its product portfolio today. The company has announced the Micromax IN 2b, a successor to the IN 1b from last year. It is an entry-level smartphone with dual cameras, a big battery, and more.

So, before going to the price and availability of the Micromax IN 2b, let me give you a quick rundown of the key specs and features of the device.

Micromax IN 2b: Key Specs and Features

The Micromax IN 2b boasts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1520p and a pixel density of 253ppi. It has an almost bezel-less look with a teardrop notch to house the 8MP selfie snapper.

At the back, the device rocks a dual-camera setup with AI support. There is a primary 13MP lens and a secondary 2MP sensor for portrait and macro shots.

Under the hood, the Micromax IN 2b is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SOC that includes 2 ARM Cortex-A75 cores and 6 ARM Cortex-A55 power-efficient cores. Moreover, there is a Mali G52 GPU that delivers 30% enhanced graphics performance. The chipset is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. You will also find a microSD slot onboard to expand the storage by up to 256GB.

As for the battery, the Micromax IN 2b packs a huge 5,000mAh battery that can deliver 30 days of standby time. Other than these, the IN 2B comes with 4G support, Bluetooth 5.0, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a USB-C port for 10W charging and data transfer. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack onboard.

Coming to the color variants, the device comes in three colors – black, blue, and green, and runs stock Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

Coming to the pricing, the Micromax IN 2b comes in two configruations. The lower-end 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 7,999, while the higher-storage variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage comes at Rs. 8,999. The device will be available to buy on Flipkart and Micromax’s official website starting from 6th August.