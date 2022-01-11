Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 and 50MP Cameras Officially Launched

Realme has introduced the Realme 9i in Vietnam and it marks the beginning of the Realme 9 series. This smartphone falls in the budget price segment and comes with a few highlights, such as a 50MP triple camera array, a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 680 chipset, and more. Here’s a look at all the details.

Realme 9i: Specs and Features

Realme 9i has a design similar to the Realme GT Neo 2 with two big rear camera housings and a small one placed in a rectangular camera hump. The back panel is textured and the phone comes in Blue Quartz and Black Quartz colors.

The device has a big 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a corner-placed punch-hole. It comes with support for a 90Hz refresh rate, a pixel density of 401ppi, and a brightness of 480 nits. Realme 9i is powered by the 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile platform, much like the recently launched Vivo Y21T, the Vivo Y33T, and more.

The phone is available in a single 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. But the internal storage can be expanded by up to 1TB via a memory card. There’s also support for extended virtual RAM (up to 5GB), making it a total of 11GB of RAM.

The phone follows the current trend of 50MP cameras and gets one in the form of a primary snapper. There’s also a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP B&W portrait sensor onboard. The front punch-hole camera is a 16MP shooter. The Realme 9i packs various camera features such as Night mode, Portrait mode, slow-motion videos, AI Beauty mode, and more.

The device includes a 5,000mAh battery to keep the device running and supports 33W fast charging. Realme 9i runs Android 11 with the Realme UI 2.0 skin on top.

Now, if you are a fan of 5G, you must know that Realme 9i is a 4G phone. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-SIM, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, and more. It also includes dual speakers for a loud and immersive audio experience.

Price and Availability

The Realme 9i price in Vietnam is VND 6,290,000, which translates to around Rs 20,000, and will be available to buy via Cellphones and Thegioididong portals in the country. There’s no word on its availability in India yet.