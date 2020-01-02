LG Electronics had earlier announced plans to showcase its webOS Auto car infotainment platform at the CES 2020 tech show in Las Vegas next week, but the company will apparently have more in store for us at the upcoming event. According to a new report from South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, the company will also debut a line of new televisions with ‘rollable’ form-factor that was first displayed at CES 2019.

As per the report, LG will unveil new models of its rollable TVs at CES 2020 after displaying the first-generation of that technology at last year’s event. In fact, the company is being tipped to showcase a rollable TV with a screen that rolls down from the ceiling, according to sources quoted by the report. The company is also expected to introduce its first 48-inch OLED TV at the event.

It’s worth noting that there’s no word currently on how big these TVs will be, but the first-gen model showed off last year had a 65-inch screen that could be rolled up from its base and also folded back into a box if needed. There’s no more info on the device(s) just yet, but it will definitely be interesting to see what the company will have in store for us at the event next week.

Meanwhile, even as LG is experimenting with rollable TVs, its compatriot, Samsung, is expected to unveil the world’s first “true Zero Bezel TV” at CES 2020. The company is also expected to reveal some details about its future roadmap with AI-enabled connected devices, cutting-edge semi-conductor chipsets and the new opportunities that 5G networks are expected to offer.