LG Has a New Convertible AI AC Range in India; Check out the Details!

LG has launched its new 2023 DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioners in India, which include AI+, LG ThinQ, and more interesting features. The new ACs also come with the New BEE star rating for better energy efficiency. Here are the details to know.

LG 2023 DUALCOOL ACs: Specs and Features

The new LG ACs are a part of its AI+, health, and hygiene portfolio and include 81 models in different capacities and star ratings. The ACs come with the AI+ dual inverter, which analyzes your patterns, usage, and more to adjust the cooling around for a comfortable experience. The 6-in-1 cooling control can help you save energy by decreasing the cooling capacity. It even keeps things cool when the outside temperature goes up to 52 degrees.

There’s the Plasmaster Ionizer++, which helps reduce 99.9% of bacteria and deodorizes the space. There’s also the HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection. LG ThinQ can help you control the ACs via the Smart app. There’s also access to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This is specifically for Wi-Fi-enabled air conditioners. The Viraat mode can help you achieve 110% cooling instantly.

The air conditioners also come with Ocean Black Fins for protection against chemical exposure, dust, humidity, and more. The 100% copper Ocean Black Protection is available for both indoor and outdoor units for increased durability.

The new LG DUALCOOL Inverter ACs also come with UV Nano for air sterilization and even feature the mute function, which helps the ACs work silently with a single press of a button. The new AC range comes with 10 years of warranty on the compressor and 5 years on the PCB.

Price and Availability

The new LG 2023 air conditioners start at Rs 33,490 and go up to Rs 72,990. The Windows Inverter ACs, on the other hand, start at Rs 43,990.