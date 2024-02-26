Lenovo Unveils New ThinkPads, ThinkBook with Intel Core Ultra & Copilot AI Key

Lenovo, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, has unveiled its 2024 lineup of AI PCs. This includes several new ThinkPad laptops, as well as a new ThinkBook. We wrote about the flashy and breathtaking transparent laptop concept, which was also unveiled at this event, earlier today.

Now, let’s talk about Lenovo’s 2024 AI PC lineup, which includes the following five laptops:

ThinkPad T14 i Gen 5

ThinkPad T14s Gen 5

ThinkPad T16 Gen 3

ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2

ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4

An important highlight here is that all new 2024 edition Lenovo laptops unveiled today feature the Microsoft Copilot AI key. This enables seamless and quick access to the brand-new AI assistant, on which my colleague Arjun has some interesting opinions to share. The 2024 lineup is all about AI and features the latest ‘Meteor Lake’ Intel Core Ultra processors. Some laptops will also be offered with the Intel vPro suite of management features, which is used by enterprises.

By the way, Lenovo mentions that the ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 will also come with the latest Ryzen 8040 series processors. These processors from AMD have also focused on powering the growing needs of AI acceleration on the latest laptops.

The new CPUs found in Lenovo’s 2024 laptop lineup feature a component called the NPU, which accelerates AI. Moreover, the manufacturing process is the all-new Intel 4 which brings forward major increases in efficiency. Lenovo touts its new 2024 lineup of Lenovo laptops as “an optimal ecosystem of AI hardware and software solutions“.

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Gen 2 (2024) Specifications

The most interesting laptop launched in this new lineup for me is the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2. It feels like the perfect blend of new and old technology. Combined with the Intel Core Ultra U series processor this ThinkPad X12 features, it is shaping up to be a very attractive ultrabook. The ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 will be available in up to 32GB LPDDR5x memory.

Image Courtesy: Lenovo

This laptop has a magnetic pen stylus and features the iconic Lenovo trackpad design. Do you see the little red dot in the middle of the new 2024 ThinkPad X12’s keyboard? Yeah, the company has retained the trackpad control feature and is continuing to stay consistent with providing nostalgic Lenovo laptop design elements, even on modern devices like the new 2024 AI PC lineup.

This laptop is available with a 12.3-inch WUXGA display, noted to be a low-power IPS panel with 400 nits of brightness. There is also support for seamless unlocking via your face through Windows Hello.

Lenovo ThinkPad T-Series (2024) Specifications

Lenovo’s T-Series ThinkPad lineup focuses on delivering the optimal experience for business-oriented use. It touts that the newly released laptops come with an “elegant Communications bar,” which includes a 5MP camera and a noise-canceling microphone. This bar physically protrudes out from the top, making the laptop display lid easier to open and close.

Reportedly, this communications bar has helped the ThinkPad T-Series laptops to have smaller overall side bezels. The design team at Lenovo has also worked to make the PC more accessible to use. There are tactile markings on the laptop’s keyboard, which make it easier for visually impaired users to operate the PC. The volume up/down buttons, along with a few other keys like the Insert & FN (function) key have been marked for easier distinction.

Image Courtesy: Lenovo

A new Lenovo View application will also be installed with the new ThinkPad laptops. Reportedly, this directly takes advantage of the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) found on Intel’s Core Ultra chips, which we were previously talking about. With this, the NPU works to enhance the video quality of your webcam. Lenovo says the app can reduce noise with a Low Light Enhancer feature. Moreover, this new app can also brighten up the image.

ThinkPad T14s Gen 5, T14 Gen 5, and T16 Gen 3 all feature Wi-Fi 7 support, the latest connectivity standard. The new ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and T16 Gen 3 laptop designs have also been certified by iFixit to be highly repairable. These new laptops have already been classified with a score of 9.3 out of 10. Comparing this to the MacBook Pro (M3) from Apple, which scores only 4 out of 10 in terms of reparibility.

By the way, the company has an option for ThinkPad screen variants with 3M optical film. Getting this delivers a higher brightness of 400 nits while using less energy too. The 3M optical film option will be available on the WUXGA displays of the ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 & ThinkPad T14s Gen 5. On the ThinkPad T14s Gen 5, T14 Gen 5, and T16 Gen3 laptops, there is also an option for high-resolution OLED displays with HDR support.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 (2024) Specifications

Lastly, we also have the new Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 laptop. This is a 2-in-1 hybrid and boasts some innovative design features. The company touts it with a super light weight of 1.64kg and a screen-to-body ratio of 90%. The minimized bezel sizes provide the user with a more immersive display experience. The display available here is an IPS panel with 100% sRGB and 300 nits of brightness.

Image Courtesy: Lenovo

The 14-inch display on the new ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 (2024) laptop is designed with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The trackpad here is made with a “glass-like Mylar material” and the size is larger.

Moreover, the keyboard has been improved on the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 (2024) hybrid laptop. It has 1.5mm of key travel. This new laptop has a slim profile measuring up to just 16.85mm. This makes it quite suitable as an ultra-portable laptop!

Lenovo’s New AI-Focused Laptops Unveiled at MWC 2024: Pricing & Availability

Speaking of pricing & availability, not much has been shared by Lenovo right now. It has been said that release dates for these new products will vary as per your region. By the way, you can check out the new Lenovo AI PC lineup in a 3D tour available at this link.

There has been a growing adoption of AI PCs in 2024, which bring AI features to the table. The new lineup of Lenovo is a worthy addition. I expect even more enticing Intel Core Ultra-based laptops to come out in 2024. It’s also great to see specific applications developed by manufacturers, which take advantage of the built-in NPU of these new latest processors.

Apart from this, Lenovo also released the LOQ (2024) gaming laptop recently, alongside other new PCs with the latest Intel 14th Gen processors. That said, what are your thoughts on the 2024 Lenovo ThinkBook & ThinkPad lineup? Let us know in the comments below.