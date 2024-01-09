CES 2024: This Lenovo Laptop Gives You a Second E-Ink Display Right on the Lid!

This year’s CES packs a lot of different innovations that have awed and inspired us. However, besides all the different displays and AR glasses, a lot of different laptops lie in store, too. On that note, Lenovo has shown off the unique ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE at CES 2024. This ‘proof-of-concept’ machine packs a second display on the lid!

Powered by E-Ink prism technology, the ThinkBook 13X hosts an entire second display that can combine eight different colors into a variety of patterns. This level of customizability makes it one unique laptop. According to the company, it can be tuned up to a thousand different images.

Four design schemes were shown at CES 2024 with different features. Two were colorful, and one even showed a dynamic clock on the secondary display.

Image Courtesy: Lenovo

However, like you, we were also concerned about battery life. But guess what? Lenovo mentions that the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE packs ultra-low power technology. It’s so power efficient that it can keep changing its look even when the laptop is off.

Besides this intuitive display, the ThinkBook is a lightweight 13.5-inch laptop, reportedly featuring Intel Core Ultra processors. The main display has a 120Hz refresh rate with 2.8K resolution.

However, do note that this isn’t the first time the company has dabbled in E-ink tech. Lenovo’s ThinkBook Plus Gen 4 came out last year and has a dual-screen just like this laptop, with one OLED primary panel and a secondary E-ink panel on the other side.

Image Courtesy: Lenovo

As we mentioned above, the laptop is a proof-of-concept right now and hence consumer availability is not there. Will this laptop be released soon? Yes, but without the E-ink display, at $1399 with availability beginning in Q1 2024.

However, a bigger question is whether we need secondary E-ink displays after all. While it is something only you can answer, I think tech like this adds more problems than it solves. Nonetheless, CES is a place to showcase some amazing tech and we won’t lie that we are a bit impressed.

What are your thoughts on Lenovo’s Thinkbook 13x Gen 4 SPE? Did you find the design of this laptop futuristic? Let us know in the comments below.