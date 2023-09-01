Lenovo Tab P12 Introduced Under Rs 35,000; Check out the Details!

Lenovo has added the new Tab P12 to its Tab series in India. This is a mid-range tablet coming with Android 13, JBL-backed speakers, and much more at under Rs 35,000, and succeeds the Tab 11, which got a 5G variant earlier this year. Have a look at the details below.

Lenovo Tab P12: Specs and Features

The Tab P12 has a 12.7-inch LCD display with support for a 60Hz refresh rate (which can be disappointing given that tablets like the Xiaomi Pad 6 and even the OnePlus Pad support up to 144Hz refresh rate) and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, there’s a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which is generous. The storage can be expanded by up to 1TB via a memory card. You get a 10,200mAh battery with support for a 20W fast charger.

The tablet features an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and a 13MP ultra-wide selfie shooter with fixed focus and an RGB sensor. It also comes equipped with a quad-speaker setup backed by JBL and supports Dolby Atmos. The Tab P12 runs Android 13 and is confirmed to get 2 years of major updates and 4 years of security patches.

Other details include a USB Type-C port for charging, a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button, support for a ThinkPad-inspired keyboard with a built-in trackpad, and so much more. Not to forget, the tablet is accompanied by the Tab Pen Plus, which can help you use it as a drawing pad for Windows PCs using Lenovo Freestyle. You can also use the split-screen feature for enhanced multitasking.

Price and Availability

The Lenovo Tab P12 is priced at Rs 34,999 and will be up for grabs via Flipkart and Lenovo Store, starting September 5. You can buy it in Storm Grey or Oat color options.