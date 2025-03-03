MWC 2025: Lenovo’s Magic Bay Takes Laptop Accessories to a Whole New Level

Lenovo is gathering all the attention at the MWC 2025 floors, with its new proof of concept ThinkBook Flip and 3D laptops. But that’s not the only new trick the company has up its sleeves, as they have also come out with their new Magic Bay lineup of accessories, extending the capabilities of their new Lenovo laptops with modular components. Image Credit: Lenovo

These new accessories include a dual 13-inch display setup, adding two external displays to either side of the ThinkBook laptop. Then there is a 10.1-inch external monitor that also uses Magic Bay to rest on top of the laptop display, extending your view and letting you multi-task and run more apps at the same time. Then there is a compact 8-inch display which Lenovo calls “AI-dashboard“. You can use it to run the Copilot AI in its own separate window and check insights when needed.

However, the star of the show is Lenovo’s new Magic Bay “codename Tiko” concept. According to the company, it’s a “compact AI emotional interaction companion that displays real-time emoji-style status, provides interactive gesture-based responses, and offers personalized emoji notifications”. Think of it as your little notification and real-time update hub.

Image Credit: Lenovo

It will let you glance at crucial updates, without disturbing your workflow. If that tiny circular display isn’t enough for you, then you can go with Magic Bay “codename Tiko Pro.” Now this is a bigger, wider display that shows widgets that update in real-time, and come with Lenovo AI integration. Think of it like the Windows widgets page, but ever present at the top of your laptop.

The neat part about these Magic Bay accessories is that they connect via pogo pins and magnets. So there is no hassle of cable management, and you can use them anywhere with ease. Currently, they only work with the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 6 laptop. I quite like this new implementation, and there are quite a number of possibilities if the company promises to expand it further. But what are your thoughts on Magic Bay? Let us know in the comments below.