Nvidia’s Project Digits is a Mini AI Supercomputer That You Can Actually Buy

While Nvidia released its much-anticipated RTX 5090 GPU at CES 2025, what caught my attention was this small, Mac Mini-like supercomputer called DIGITS that can process massive AI workloads. Project DIGITS is Nvidia’s effort to bring server-scale compute to your desk. It’s a compact computer that packs Nvidia’s powerful Blackwell chip and can deliver a petaflop of AI performance at FP4 precision.

DIGITS runs Nvidia’s DGX OS, which is a Linux-based operating system. It’s aimed at developers, academic labs, AI researchers, and students to fine-tune, prototype, and run large AI models for inferencing. Believe it or not, this small computer can run AI models of up to 200B parameters. And when you connect two DIGITS using Nvidia ConnectX, you can run 405B-parameter models. Image Credit: Nvidia

Basically, in such a tiny form factor, you can run Meta’s largest Llama 3.1 405B model. Not just that, it comes with 128GB of unified memory and 4TB of NVMe storage. Of course, to fit such a large model, you will have to use models in FP4 data type which is memory-efficient, but may lead to precision loss.

As for the hardware, Nvidia’s DIGITS supercomputer features the state-of-the-art Blackwell GPU with the latest 5th-gen Tensor cores. And on the CPU side, interestingly, Nvidia has chosen Arm’s Cortex cores. It comes with 10x Cortex-X925 and 10x Cortex-A725 CPU cores. Is this Nvidia’s answer to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X platform? It’s too early to say, but in a way, Nvidia has signaled its entry into the broader computing market.

With such a powerful specification, you would expect the supercomputer to have a high price tag, and it does. The DIGITS supercomputer costs $3000 and it will be available in May from Nvidia and its partners. You can click on this link and sign up to receive notifications when the supercomputer is available to purchase.