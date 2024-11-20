Snapdragon X Elite Gen 2 Will Include 3rd-Gen Oryon CPU, Confirms Qualcomm

Last month during Snapdragon Summit 2024, Qualcomm announced its second-generation Oryon CPU with the release of Snapdragon 8 Elite for mobile phones. Compared to the first-gen Oryon CPU available on Snapdragon X Elite, Oryon v2 is 30% faster while drawing 57% less power. That’s a huge jump in performance and efficiency.

And now at Qualcomm Investor Day, the chipmaker says the third-gen Oryon CPU is even more performant and efficient. Not just that, the Oryon v3 CPU is coming to the second generation of Snapdragon X Elite processors (Gen 2, X2, or whatever Qualcomm calls it) for Windows PCs.

Image Credit: Qualcomm via YouTube

As reported by XDA, Qualcomm presented a graph with a performance-power curve showing that the 3rd-gen Oryon CPU consumes even less power to deliver the same level of CPU performance on the Geekbench test.

During the keynote at Snapdragon Summit 2024, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon briefly hinted that the third-gen Oryon CPU is going to break all the records. Amon said:

“Before you leave the stage, I just wanted to tell everyone about the stuff that I had the benefit of seeing. What you and your team are doing which is what is coming after second-generation. I will tell you, book your ticket for Snapdragon Summit next year! What we are going to do with next-generation will be truly incredible. As we said, we just started. And we will make it fun and bring excitement back to computing performance. Again across multiple industries”.

So yeah, next year at the Snapdragon Summit, Qualcomm is likely to release the second-gen Snapdragon X Elite processor with Oryon v3 cores for Windows PCs. We may finally see Qualcomm matching Apple M4 (or M5) in the performance-per-watt metric.