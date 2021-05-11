Reliance Jio’s video-conferencing software, JioMeet, is adding a bunch of new features to make things easier for business users. The company is adding integrations with Microsoft’s video-conferencing solution — Microsoft Teams — as well as with Outlook.

With the new integrations, businesses using Microsoft Teams will be able to schedule their JioMeet calls seamlessly. Moreover, JioMeet’s Outlook add-in will allow users to directly schedule JioMeet calls from within the Outlook interface. Users will be able to click on the ‘choose meeting’ option and select ‘JioMeet’. They will then be able to schedule and plan the meeting, which will be added into their Outlook calendar as well as JioMeet calendar automatically.

The new JioMeet features are available to integrate with Teams and Outlook as add-ins. Interested users can download JioMeet from within the Teams software client, whereas the Outlook add-in can be found in the Outlook Add-in store.

Apart from these integrations with Microsoft Teams and Outlook, JioMeet is also bringing a couple of other features to the software. Meeting organisers will now be able to hide or show non-video participants within a meeting with a single click. Moreover, JioMeet will now offer more layout options for video calls, including support for Speaker Video, as well as a new Gallery View that shows 9 participants in a grid.

JioMeet was launched last year, and has steadily gained new features. Earlier this year, the company added support for breakout rooms, file sharing, and more layout options to the video conferencing software. With the addition of the new features announced today, JioMeet will become more useful for a larger number of users, especially SMEs and enterprises.