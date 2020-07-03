Reliance Jio has officially launched its free video conferencing service it calls JioMeet. The service was briefly live a couple of months back and the telecom giant has now made it available for everyone.

JioMeet will compete against the likes of Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. You can host meetings with up to 100 participants on JioMeet. The service lets you make HD (720p) calls that can go uninterrupted for up to 24 hours.

During the testing phase, JioMeet supported just five participants for free users, and getting support for 100 participants required a Pro plan. However, the company has gone ahead and made the service entirely free in a bid to attract the Indian audience amid privacy concerns over its competitor Zoom.

Meetings are password protected and hence, random people cannot join and interrupt the session. Moreover, there’s a digital waiting room so that the host gets to approve who attends the meeting.

You get multi-device login support up to 5 devices. The company promises that you can seamlessly switch from one device to the other while you’re on a call. There’s also a ‘Safe Driving Mode’ that you may use.

JioMeet is quite simple to use. You can create a new JioMeet account by filling in your name and email address or contact number. JioMeet also lets you sign in with your company’s domain.

Thanks to WebRTC support, you can join JioMeet calls from your web browser without having to install a dedicated application. According to JioMeet, users can join from Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. However, you do have the option to install dedicated apps on major platforms such as Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS. The service also provides an Outlook plugin.