Indian telecom giant Jio is on a roll lately. The operator’s subscriber base is increasing at a steady pace and it has already become the largest telecom operator in Delhi NCR. Now, the operator is teasing a new bundle for its subscribers which will offer them free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year.

It’s noteworthy that Jio has offered Hotstar subscriptions in the past as well. However, this is the first time it’s bringing it for Disney+ Hotstar with its increased Rs. 399 per year price. With this subscription, users will get access to all of Disney+ Hotstar’s content. This includes Disney shows and movies, Hotstar specials, live sports, and more. However it does not include Disney+ originals.

There is still a lot that is unknown about this deal. For one, we don’t know when the bundle will go live. Jio’s website mentions ‘Coming Soon’ under the banner, but there’s no mention of a date. Also unclear is whether this bundle will only be available with certain plans or not.

It’s also noteworthy that the VIP subscription brings access to almost all of Disney+ Hotstar’s content, albeit not in English. That means, even though you will be able to watch Endgame with this bundle, you won’t be able to watch it in English. That’s reserved for Premium subscribers of the service. Also, with the VIP subscription, you won’t get access to Disney+ originals including The Mandalorian.