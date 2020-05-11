It doesn’t really come as a big surprise anymore when I read about Jio becoming a mammoth telecom operator. That said, it’s very interesting to see just how fast the company is growing, and why.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has released the subscriber data as of January 2020 and it turns out, Reliance Jio now has the largest subscriber base in Delhi. Trailing behind it are Vodafone-Idea, and Bharti Airtel. According to the report, the market share that Jio holds in the Delhi telecom circle is 33.36%, which is pretty big.

The telco currently has 1.77 crore subscribers in Delhi NCR, with a growth rate of 1.55 percent. The company added approximately 2.71 lakh new subscribers in January 2020. Vodafone-Idea has around 1.76 crore subscribers, but it’s on a decline rate of 0.31%. The operator lost over 54 thousand subscribers in January in the Delhi circie. Bharti Airtel, meanwhile, has around 1.56 crore subscribers, with a growth rate of 0.33 percent.

Jio’s massive popularity in Delhi, as well as in the entire country can be largely attributed to its attractively priced plans, a fully 4G LTE network, and the JioPhone that proved to be incredibly popular, offering 4G connectivity and a plethora of smart features at an entry-level price point.

The company has recently seen a lot of investments from major foreign companies including Facebook, and Silver Lake. Recently, the company also introduced JioMart, and started taking grocery orders via WhatsApp.