Jio Rs 61 Data Booster Pack Now Offers More Data; Check out the Details!

Back in January, Jio introduced its 5G Upgrade plan for unlimited access to 5G, Now, this plan has got some boost with more data, which can prove to be a boon during the last leg of the Tata IPL 2023. Continue reading to know more.

Jio Rs 61 Pack: Details

The Rs 61 data pack by Jio now offers 10GB of data instead of 6GB of data. For the uninitiated, data booster packs are add-ons to existing Jio plans. Users can add extra data if they exhaust their daily data limit. These booster plans are only meant to provide “additional data,” sans call and SMS benefits. The booster shares the same validity as that of the active plan.

In addition to the RS 61 plan, there are four more, ranging from Rs 15 and Rs 222. The Rs 15 pack offers 1GB of data, the Rs 25 pack offers 2GB of data, the Rs 121 pack offers 12GB of data, and the Rs 222 pack offers 50GB of data.

One thing to note is that only the Rs 61 data booster pack has seen an increase in data limit. The other packs remain stagnant in their offering. This means that more users will now avail of the Rs 61 plan as it stands to be more lucrative. If you are an IPL fan, you will appreciate this increase especially since this is the final stage of the league. Additionally, you can also check out the new Jio Cricket prepaid plans with added benefits, all customized to cater to your IPL needs!

So what do you think of this upgraded Jio Rs 61 data pack? Do you think it will benefit you? Comment down your thoughts on this below.