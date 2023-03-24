Jio’s New Plans Are Here to Keep up with the Cricket Fever in India

The popular cricket league, IPL 2023, is all set to commence on March 31, and to keep up with the cricket fever amongst Indians, Jio has some new prepaid plans with added benefits so that watching the IPL matches is easy and breezy. Check out the details below.

Jio Cricket Plans: Price, Benefits, and More

The new Jio Cricket plans will provide access to live IPL matches in 4K resolution that too, from multiple angles. This includes the Rs 219, the Rs 399, and the Rs 999 prepaid plans. All these plans come with support for Jio’s True 5G data, allowing faster speeds.

The Rs 219 plan offers 3GB of daily data, unlimited calls, and a 100 SMS limit a day. It provides access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The plan is valid for 14 days. This plan includes the Rs 25 voucher for an additional 2GB of data. The Rs 319 plan offers the same benefits as the Rs 219 plan but comes with an increased validity of 28 days. Plus, it has a free voucher of Rs 61, which brings along an extra 6GB of data.

The Rs 999 also includes 3GB of data per day, 100 SMS a day, unlimited calls, and access to the Jio apps (JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud, and JioTV). This will last for 84 days and has access to 40GB of additional data via the free Rs 241 voucher.

In addition to this, Jio has the Cricket data add-on plans. The Rs 222 plan provides 50GB of high-speed data and has a validity similar to that of the existing prepaid plan. The Rs 444 plan offers 100GB of data and will be valid for 60 days. As for the Rs 667 data pack, it offers 150GB of data for 90 days.

A Jio spokesperson has also hinted at more such plans in the coming days by stating, “Many more such interesting announcements will follow in the next few days related to cricket and the immersive experiences that Jio has lined up for its users.”

All these Jio Cricket plans are now available for Jio users via the MyJio app and the company’s website. Do let us know if you are planning to get any of the above-mentioned plans in the comments below.